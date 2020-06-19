Everything to know about Disney World's new theme park reservation system

Disney released more information about the ticket reservation system on Friday, less than a month before the Florida parks reopen.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World fans are less than a month away from being able to return to the theme parks in Florida.

And, on Friday, Disney finally released details about its new reservation system created to help manage park capacity and implement new health and safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks reopen July 11. EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios reopen July 15.

Every person wanting to visit Disney World parks -- either with a ticket or an annual pass -- MUST make a reservation in advance to enter the parks.

The new online tool is called Disney Park Pass:

A My Disney Experience account is needed, as this is where your park and resort plans are stored and managed.

A ticket or annual pass is also needed and linked to your My Disney Experience account.

Those with a hotel reservation need to link it to the My Disney Experience account as well.

Once tickets, passes and hotel stays are linked to your account, you'll have access to a calendar of available reservation dates for each park. Those with a multi-day ticket will be required to make a reservation for each date.

Families and friends can link tickets together and arrange theme park reservations at the same time.

Here's when you can begin making Disney theme park reservations:

June 22, 2020: Disney Resort and other hotel guests with a valid theme park admission can make reservations.

Disney Resort and other hotel guests with a valid theme park admission can make reservations. June 26, 2020: Annual pass holders without a resort or hotel stay can make reservations.

Annual pass holders without a resort or hotel stay can make reservations. June 28, 2020: Existing ticket holders can make reservations.

At this time, you will only be able to select one park per day. Disney said park hopping will be temporarily unavailable because of attendance limitations. If you have a park hopper ticket already, there are options available to modify or cancel your tickets.

Park reservations will be available through Sept. 26, 2021, based on your hotel stay and ticket eligibility or ticket eligibility window, according to Disney.

Here's everything else to know about Disney Park Pass:

For those with a ticket and/or annual pass

Beginning this week, Disney said it will reach out to ticket holders and pass holders with more information on when to check availability for park reservations. The Disney Park Pass system will be open in phases, beginning with those with future hotel stays.

Later this summer, Disney said it will resume sales of 2020 tickets and hotel reservations based on the availability of park reservations.

Planning a trip for next year

By June 28, anyone wanting to plan a trip to Disney World can begin buying hotel packages and theme park tickets for 2021.

More information about booking hotel stays and reserving theme park tickets, head here.

When asked for specific numbers or percentages regarding capacity and attendance restrictions, Disney sent the following statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"While we are not sharing specific attendance numbers, we’re taking a deliberate approach to reopening that includes limits on attendance and controlled guest density to align with guidance from health and government authorities on physical distancing. We will make updates to our attendance limits as the global health situation continues to evolve."