Disney World is increasing capacity following latest CDC guidance, CEO says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The "Happiest Place on Earth" has started letting more people into its theme parks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the announcement Thursday around mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the parks had already started to raise capacity limits with the CDC's guidance and guidance that came from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"So, I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we're able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented. So, we’re very, very excited about that," Chapek said.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.

Walt Disney World announced earlier this month it would phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and guests on May 16.

Disney says it will "continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward" and will "encourage people to get vaccinated."

Walt Disney World first required temperature screenings when it reopened in July 2020 after being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

