Disney, SeaWorld to present reopening plans Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two of the world's biggest theme park operators will present their reopening plans Wednesday, according to the mayor of Orange County.

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld's parks have been closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its reopening plans, which were approved by Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Universal is set to open June 5 with new health and safety procedures, including mandatory masks and temperature checks for guests and employees.

Now, all eyes are on Disney's theme parks in Florida, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to see when and how the parks will reopen safely.

Disney reopened the Disney Springs shopping complex on May 20 with limited stores and dining and mandatory masks for everyone. Universal also opened its CityWalk entertainment and dining district days earlier with similar procedures.

No details about reopening plans have been released from either Disney or SeaWorld. The presentations begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Orange County Task Force. If Demings approves the plans, DeSantis will have the final approval for them to move forward.

You can watch the live meeting through Orange TV.

