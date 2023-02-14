Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend joins 'runDisney' race schedule starting 2024

More than 100,000 runners from across the U.S. are expected to take part in "runDisney" events next season.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The popular Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will officially be joining the "runDisney" race schedule starting in January 2024.

The race weekend will take place again from Jan. 11-14, 2024, and will mark the first "runDisney" event at Disneyland Resort in California since 2017.

Those wanting to go can look forward to a 5K, 10K, half marathon and a challenge, which is a 10K and half marathon.

"The return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend (registration opens Feb. 14) is an exciting addition to the 2023-24 runDisney race season, which will kick off in November 2023 with five race weekends at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort along with accompanying virtual race options and a summer virtual race series for runners of all ages and fitness levels," event leaders said in a news release.

Here's a breakdown of all "runDisney" race weekends coming up next season:

2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (Nov. 2-5) at Walt Disney World Resort:

General Registration: March 21, 2023

Virtual Event Registration: March 24, 2023

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Presented by State Farm (Jan. 3-7) at Walt Disney World Resort:

General Registration: April 11, 2023

Virtual Event Registration: April 14, 2023

2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend (Jan. 11-14) at Disneyland Resort:

General Registration: February 14, 2023

Virtual Event Registration: February 17, 2023

2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Presented by CORKCICLE (Feb. 22-25) at Walt Disney World Resort:

General Registration: June 20, 2023

Virtual Event Registration: June 23, 2023

2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 18-21) at Walt Disney World Resort:

General Registration: August 22, 2023