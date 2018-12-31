New Year's Eve crowds at Disney World grew so large that Magic Kingdom was forced to stop accepting new guests.

At 11:35 a.m., Walt Disney World's in-park Twitter feed announced nobody new would be let into Magic Kingdom.

"We are experiencing a very busy day at Walt Disney World," the tweet read. "Magic Kingdom is not accepting new guests at this time. Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom are welcoming all guests. Please call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability."

Frustrated Disney visitors took to social media to vent.

"We bought my mother and 8-year-old son tickets last month to go to Magic Kingdom TODAY," one woman tweeted. "They refused to let them in because the park was too full. Now, my 8-year-old is crying..."

This isn't the first time the park has encountered overcrowding. Magic Kingdom was forced to close its gates to new guests on New Year's Eve in 2017, too.

Even if you can't get in to watch Monday night's fireworks, you can stream the show online. Watch below at 11:45 p.m. EDT.

For the people already inside the park, wait times for popular attractions may be several hours. When 10News checked at 4:10 p.m., the wait time for the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train was nearly three and a half hours, and the wait time for Space Mountain was three hours.

Calls to Disney were not immediately returned.

