Divers from the United States Navy are working to recover pets from a Boeing 737-800 that skidded off a runway at NAS Jax and into the St. Johns River, where it remains, according to the National Transportation Safety Board during a news conference on Sunday.

As crews work to recover the pets, the plane's cockpit voice recorder remains underwater in the tail of the aircraft, says NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

To aid recovery efforts, the board says the plane must be de-fueled so divers can get to the underside.

Landsberg said the speed of the Miami Air International plane was 163 knots at touchdown. At the time, gear on the runway was shortened in length from 9000 feet to 7800 feet. Investigators are looking to see if the change in length had anything to do with the plane leaving the runway, according to Landsberg.

As an investigation in the wreck continues, NTSB Investigator John Lovell said the board is looking into the training, experience and fatigue of the crew at the time of the incident.

NTSB is also looking for video from witnesses at the scene.

The aircraft was carrying 142 people when it skidded off the runway around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

