KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface to sculpt jack-o-lanterns during the 21st annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest in the Florida Keys.

Two-person teams took to the water in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to transform the pumpkins and impress the judges with their carving skills.

Detroit's Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary crafted moray eels embracing a heart to win the competition this weekend.

The top three teams can win prizes including a dive trip and fashionable swag, according to the Florida Keys and Key West newsroom.

Other carvings included stingrays, an octopus, jellyfish, a "Protect Our Coral" message, and traditional toothy grins.

Participants used knives and fine carving tools to transform their orange gourds into sea creatures. They had to keep the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved.

