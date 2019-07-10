LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — More than a month after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, a miracle has been found in the rubble.

On Friday, a heat-seeking drone being used by Big Dog Ranch out of Loxahatchee Groves found an emaciated dog buried under the rubble in Marsh Harbor.

The dog, now named Miracle, was trapped under a broken air conditioner.

In the video you see below, Miracle was extremely emaciated and weak when found, but immediately ate some food a rescuer gave him.

“What an incredible story that we were able to discover this dog alive after being trapped for so long. We are using the latest technology for our recovery teams to locate these animals. In this case, drones played a key role," said Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons.

To date, Big Dog Ranch has saved 138 dogs from the Bahamas.

Several of the dogs are from homes in Marsh Harbor where they were separated as their families evacuated.

