Florida supporters send off Trump as he heads to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Supporters were seen lined up on the sidewalk in front of a shopping center as many cars drove by and honked.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump flew from Florida on Monday toward New York and his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges, as the nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

But before he left the Sunshine State, supporters of Trump gathered Monday afternoon near the Palm Beach International Airport to send off the former president by waving flags and holding up signs.

Trump's motorcade ride from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters, was carried live on cable television. It took him past the supporters near the airport, decrying the case against him — stemming from payments made during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Trump left Mar-a-Lago at around 12:20 p.m. and took off from the airport at 1 p.m. From there, he touched down in Queens, New York about two and a half hours later.

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

It's an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges. But he's betting it could actually boost his chances at winning the presidency again next year. In the meantime, the case is causing major legal, political and cultural events to collide in unprecedented ways.