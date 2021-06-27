List: How you can give to the Surfside community

There remain 156 people unaccounted for after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed early Thursday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Help from near and far continues to pour into the beachside community, where rescue crews are working day and night to find those still unaccounted for in the condominium collapse.

Hundreds of families still are waiting for news about their loved ones. Right now, there are several organizations in Surfside helping them and those affected by the tragedy.

Here's how you can help them:

Support Surfside was created in coordination with the Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation, The Knight Foundation, The Miami Foundation, Miami Heat and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

The Shul of Bal Harbour, other local synagogues and churches have jointly created the Miami Tragedy Central Emergency Fund. It says the funding will be distributed to those in all communities affected by the tragedy.

United Way of Miami-Dade established Operation Helping Hands to assist families for their short and long-term needs.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation set up an emergency assistance fund.

Email desk@10tampabay.com to let us know about other organizations helping those in need.

A family assistance center remains open at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. for people who have been unable to find their loved ones.