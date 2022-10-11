2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

People are urged to use caution if traveling.

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at Pershing Avenue after someone called about a man who was seen on the ground, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

The man was found unresponsive after he got out of his car and somehow contacted the power line. He later was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a woman traveling with the man was also shocked by the line. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

People are urged to use caution if outdoors during the next couple of days while state and local officials assist in storm cleanup. Duke Energy reminds people never to touch or attempt to move a downed power line — assume all lines are live.