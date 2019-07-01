MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple police cars trailed a speeding black pick-up truck through the streets of South Florida, ending with the arrest of its driver.

The view from a TV news helicopter showed the truck traveling at a high speed, nearly clipping several cars. Its driver crashed and ran.

Officers caught up with the suspect not long after the crash. The person was taken into custody.

It is not yet known how the chase started.

