Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 6:30 a.m., a driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at NAS Jax. Sentries deployed the protective barrier to prevent the car from entering the station. The driver died in the crash. Officials said the driver had no known military affiliation.

The Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice. Drivers can access the station through the Yorktown and Allegheny Gates.

Birmingham Avenue to Biscayne Street and Saratoga Avenue South to Wild Avenue are currently closed, officials said.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact NCIS at 808- 478-8353.