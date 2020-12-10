Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks after going airborne

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said three men were doing a photoshoot aboard the boat when they accidentally fell into the St. Lucie River.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three people conducting a photoshoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.

The three men told Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies that they accidentally fell into the St. Lucie River along Florida’s Atlantic coast on Saturday, leaving the boat unmanned.

It circled around the men numerous times, forcing them to dive underwater so it wouldn’t run them over. The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop.

The sheriff's office said one of the men had minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

