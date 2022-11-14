Student killed in University of Virginia shooting was from Miami

D'Sean Perry was among three students — all members of the school's football team — shot and killed late Sunday night on campus.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One student who was killed Sunday night during a shooting at the University of Virginia called Florida home. D'Sean Perry was a 4th-year student and member of the football team, the school's president said.

He was from Miami.

University President James Ryan said police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on campus. The shooting happened on a bus filled with students from a field trip.

Perry and two other students who were also on the football team were killed. Two other students on the bus were injured.

The suspected shooter, Christopher Jones, has been taken into custody. Authorities said the shelter-in-place order for students and people nearby has been lifted as a result.