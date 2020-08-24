Grace period for Duke Energy customers ending in September

Back in March, Duke Energy and other utility companies announced they would suspend disconnecting service for those who couldn't make payments.
The grace period was enacted because of financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five months later, Duke Energy said it's ending the grace period and will begin disconnecting service for nonpayment as early as next week.
On its website for Florida customers, Duke Energy posted a reminder about the grace period ending at the top of the page. It also links to a company resource for those who need help paying their bill, including requesting extra days to pay or making a 3-6 month payment plan.
