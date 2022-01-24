Duke Energy launches 'Bring Your Own Battery' study to test potential improvements to energy grid

Participants of the study will have their home batteries support the company's grid during peak demand.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of Florida's largest energy providers is asking customers who use battery technology to power their homes to help with a new study aimed at learning how to grow renewable energy in the state.

According to Duke Energy Florida, the purpose of the "Bring Your Own Battery" study is to learn more about how customers use the technology and use the existing stored energy to improve the power grid's resiliency. For 12 months, the company says it will use the devices during peak demand.

The expectation is energy costs for customers using batteries will be reduced.

"Batteries are an exciting technology that will play a significant and evolving role in how energy is delivered to customers now and in the future," Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said in a statement. "With the introduction of studies like BYOB, we are developing ways to provide even greater value to our customers while improving energy resiliency and advancing solar technologies in Florida."