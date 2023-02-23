x
Florida

Have you seen Dylan Helms? FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old

Dylan Helms was seen on Wednesday in the area of 2400 block of Price Street in Fort Myers.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Dylan Helms, 14.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert on Wednesday for a Fort Myers 14-year-old.

Dylan Helms was last seen in the area of 2400 block of Price Street in Fort Myers, where he was wearing a grey hoodie, black t-shirt, pink shorts, and black sandals. 

Authorities said Helms is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about Helms' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911. 

