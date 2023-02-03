Fiancée of slain TV reporters says she wants his child via IVF

Casey Fite said she hopes to undergo the procedure at some point in the future to be able to give birth to their biological child.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fiancée of Dylan Lyons, a TV news reporter who was shot and killed while covering another shooting in an Orlando-area suburb, told Good Morning America she wants to have a child with Lyons using in vitro fertilization.

Casey Fite told the morning show Tuesday that shortly after his death, she reached out to an Orlando-based urologist who was able to conduct a postmortem sperm retrieval on Lyons, according to ABC News.

Fite said she hopes to undergo the proceeds at some point in the future to be able to give birth to their biological child.

"I'm just very, very, very grateful that it ended up working out, because this is like the thing that's keeping me going at the moment," Fite told "GMA." "To know that I can continue his legacy, continue what we wanted."

The couple met in 2020 while they were both working at the same news station in Gainsville, according to ABC News. She was a news producer for the station and Lyons was a reporter.

Fite told GMA that they moved to Orlando because of Lyons' job opportunity and they had been planning for the their future and wanted to have at least two children.

"All we did was talk about getting married and having kids," Fite said, adding they had picked out the names Alexa and Elliott for their kids because Lyons wanted to include the initials of his grandparents, A and E. "He always said he wanted [kids] now ... this was something him and I talked about constantly."

Fita told the morning show she had the idea to do the procedure from her then future mother-in-law as they as the two sat together mourning Dylan Lyons on the night of his death.

Beth Lyons said her son, one of her three children, always wanted to be a father and believed he had met his soulmate in Fite, ABC News detailed.

"That’s all Dylan talked about. Their love was inseparable," she told "GMA." "For Casey to pass on his legacy would be just beautiful because they were just two beautiful souls made for each other."

The 19-year-old accused of the deadly shooting is now facing three first-degree murder charges, sheriff's officials announced back in February.