Eagle impaled by lightning rod dies

The bald eagle was able to fly down once it was freed, but it eventually died.
Credit: Macclenny Fire and Rescue Dept.
ST GEORGE, Georgia — An eagle stuck atop a 120-foot radio tower in North Florida died despite efforts to save it, the Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post.

Macclenny firefighters were called to an "interesting" report of the eagle impaled by the radio tower on Dec. 8 at St. George Elementary School, just over the Florida-Georgia line in St. George, Georgia.

First responders arrived and were able to free the distressed bird of its impalement. Authorities did not say how long the bird had been stuck on the radio tower.

"It soared down where it was captured by wildlife rescuers," the fire department said on Facebook.

However, the eagle died as a result of it's injuries from the radio tower. 

