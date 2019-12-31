BELLE GLADE, Fla. — On a mission to arrest his uncle's killer, Early Coney Jr. put on a bulletproof vest and had handcuffs at the ready.

The Palm Beach Post reports Coney Jr. cuffed his uncle's girlfriend, LaTonya Canty, put her in the back of his SUV and drove her to the sheriff's office on Dec. 20.

Canty told deputies a man she didn't know pointed a gun and her and made the arrest; she assumed he was law enforcement, the Post said. The man reportedly interrogated her about his uncle, 63-year-old Clarence Coney Sr., as he drove by his wake.

"He got her," relatives said when they saw Canty in the SUV, according to the Post.

Coney Jr. would go on to tell deputies he was helping Canty to turn herself in, but they would arrest him for impersonating a law-enforcement officer. The Post said he, too, faced charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Canty was let go.

The Posts reports, citing court records, of a volatile relationship between Coney Sr. and Canty, including an incident where she stabbed him after he reportedly hit her in the head.

His death, however, remains unsolved.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Coney Jr. was in and out of prison since the early 2000s before last being released in August 2016 and moving to Tampa.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

