How should Florida lawmakers tackle child welfare in legislative session?

Former DCF employees said the investigation into Eckerd is not an isolated incident. Rather, the issues are systemic.

FLORIDA, USA — Uncertainty lies ahead for kids in our child welfare and foster care system across Tampa Bay.

Eckerd Connects is parting ways as the lead agency and an investigation into allegations of child abuse and neglect is underway.

Some state lawmakers and the Department of Children and Families have stated Eckerd is to blame. But, former DCF employees, including its past leader, said it's more complicated.

Former DCF Secretary Mike Carroll said the problems we're seeing with Eckerd are systemic, not j ust an isolated incident.

"I'm all for holding folks accountable... but at the end of the day, if we're going to move forward, let's look at the systemic issues," Carroll said.

He now serves as Lutheran Services Florida's executive vice president of programs.

Carroll said several factors contribute to issues within the child welfare system. He said underfunding and understaffing of case managers and workers contribute to challenges the system is facing.

He's urging the legislature to provide more funding for child welfare. By doing so, children in the system can have more access to care like mental health so their chances of staying in the system are reduced.

"Child welfare doesn't fix anybody. What it does is provide families opportunities and access to tools." Carroll said.

But without the proper funding and resources, that cannot happen, Carroll added.