MARIANNA, Fla. — Eight victims found buried at the Dozier School for Boys have returned to their final resting place Wednesday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

In 1914, a fire at the school in Marianna, Florida, killed six inmates and two staff members.

The eight victims were buried Wednesday at the Boot Hill cemetery, which is the site of the original Dozier School for Boys.

A University of South Florida anthropologist exhumed the bodies more than four years ago, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Several of the victims had been buried for more than 100 years. The USF anthropologist exhumed them during an investigation into alleged abuse at the school, the Capitol News Service reported. The publication reported the remains of more than 50 boys were unearthed.

The eight victims were buried on the former school grounds because they were originally laid to rest there. The nature of the eight victims’ deaths was not related to the alleged abuse, beatings, rapes, tortures and murders at Dozier from when the school opened in 1900 until the school closed in June 2011.

