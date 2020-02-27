OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a man connected with scamming an elderly woman of $10,000.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the woman got a phone call on Wednesday from someone saying her grandson had been arrested and he needed $10,000 to bond out. The woman said she would pay, and the caller said someone would come to her house to get the money, according to deputies.

She later learned that her grandson had not been arrested.

Investigators say the man who came for the money was captured on the home's surveillance system. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-348-2222 or 1-800-423-8477.

