'I'm getting my damn gun': 69-year-old woman reportedly shoots, kills home intruder

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — The state attorney's office is deciding whether or not to charge a woman deputies say shot and killed an intruder Sunday afternoon in Orange County.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a burglary in-process off of Bentwood Street and found a man who had been shot by a homeowner, TV station WKMG reports.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, was taken to the hospital where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

“I feel sorry for his family, but I had to do what I had to do,” homeowner Virginia Morrison told the news station.

The sheriff's office told WKMG that Torres entered the home and startled Morrison, who asked the man to leave.

"I heard the door handle kind of rattle. And then the door opened and the guy stepped in my house," she explained to WESH. "I didn't know who he was. I looked at him and I said, 'who are you and what do you want?' [He said] nothing. The whole time the guy was here. He never said one word and I never saw his eyes move. Total blank."

Morrison then ran to the bedroom and alerted her partner, Charlie, of a person in the house, WESH reports.

"I looked at him, I said, 'Get your gun!' because he had a 45 laying on the bed. 'Get your gun,'" she said to WESH. "That gun never fazed this guy. Just a total blank."

Even after Charlie reportedly called 911 and shot a bullet into the ground near where the man was standing, the man didn't move.

“I said, ‘I’m getting my damn gun.’ So I went to my bedroom and got my gun and I went out the back door and I came to the fence and he sees me and he starts toward me,” Morrison said, according to WKMG. “I fired a shot above him, then said, ‘Back off, dude. I’ll shoot you.’ And he kept coming toward me, so I shot him.”

Morrison said it was her first time ever using her gun.

"I feel bad for his family. But you just can't walk in people's homes," Morrison said to WESH. "I had to do what I had to do to protect myself and Charlie. And I would do it again. If I had to, but I don't want to do that."