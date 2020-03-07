Man accused of pushing elderly man out of elevator to prevent spread of coronavirus

The man was seen on video pushing the elderly man backwards when he tried to get in the elevator.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A 72-year-old man is accused of pushing an elderly man out of an elevator to prevent himself from getting coronavirus.

According to the Miami Herald, Nachum Gross pushed another man out of an elevator at the Portofino Tower in South Beach because there was a two-person riding limit to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gross was already in the elevator with his wife when the other man tried to get in, CBS Miami reported.

The video reportedly shows Gross holding up two fingers at the man when the elevator doors opened. The man is seen walking in anyway. That's when Gross is seen pushing him and he falls backward, according to local media.

Gross is being charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person for the push, according to the Miami Herald. CBS Miami says the man Gross pushed is 86 years old. After he stumbled backward, authorities say he fell into a glass table and was bruised.

