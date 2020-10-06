x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

florida

Endangered lemur born at Florida zoo

Zoo Miami has been closed for nearly three months. This baby mongoose lemur was born on May 6.
Credit: AP
This Monday, June 8, 2020 photo provided by Zoo Miami shows an endangered baby lemur born May 6 at Zoo Miami, in Miami. The baby is the first of its species to be born at the zoo. (Janelle Budell/Zoo Miami via AP)

MIAMI — A Florida zoo has announced the recent birth of an endangered mongoose lemur. 

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill posted on the park’s website Tuesday that the baby lemur was born May 6. It’s the first of its species to be born at the zoo. 

Both parents, 5-year-old Julieta and 12-year-old Jaunito, were born at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City. The arboreal primates arrived at Zoo Miami in January 2019, and this is their first offspring.

Zoo staff haven’t examined the infant and don’t know its sex. 

Zoo Miami reopened on June 1 after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The zoo said endangered mongoose lemurs are found in Madagascar, but it is the only species of lemur to also be found outside of the island. The lemurs are also found on the Comoros Islands.

Zoo Miami said the lemurs are found in small family groups with an adult bonded pair and children, but the female lemur is usually the dominant one.

Zoo guests can see Julieta and her new baby now, but that may be difficult because she prefers to stay high up in the trees.

Post by zoomiami.

RELATED: Baby gator's adorable 'death roll' goes viral

RELATED: Here's what to do if you find a hurt animal in the wild

RELATED: Koala and wombat become best friends while on pandemic lockdown

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter