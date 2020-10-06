Endangered lemur born at Florida zoo

Zoo Miami has been closed for nearly three months. This baby mongoose lemur was born on May 6.

MIAMI — A Florida zoo has announced the recent birth of an endangered mongoose lemur.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill posted on the park’s website Tuesday that the baby lemur was born May 6. It’s the first of its species to be born at the zoo.

Both parents, 5-year-old Julieta and 12-year-old Jaunito, were born at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City. The arboreal primates arrived at Zoo Miami in January 2019, and this is their first offspring.

Zoo staff haven’t examined the infant and don’t know its sex.

Zoo Miami reopened on June 1 after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo said endangered mongoose lemurs are found in Madagascar, but it is the only species of lemur to also be found outside of the island. The lemurs are also found on the Comoros Islands.

Zoo Miami said the lemurs are found in small family groups with an adult bonded pair and children, but the female lemur is usually the dominant one.

Zoo guests can see Julieta and her new baby now, but that may be difficult because she prefers to stay high up in the trees.

