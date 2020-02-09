MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say South Florida DJ and music producer Erick Morillo has been found dead at his home.
His death came less than a month after being charged with sexual battery.
Miami Beach police officers found 49-year-old Morillo dead Tuesday morning after responding to a 911 call. Officials didn’t immediately report a cause of death.
Morillo was best known for house music and the 1993 hit “I Like to Move It,” which is featured prominently in the “Madagascar” animated film franchise.
He had been free on a $25,000 bond, and his next hearing was scheduled for Friday.
