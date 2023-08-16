Murder suspect's mother helped him plan killing, Escambia County Sheriff's Office claims

The sheriff's office released a series of texts between the suspect and his mother which they say show her helping him plan to kill the mother of his child.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — "Don’t shoot at my mf car I don’t want to die...Wait till I put her out.”

"Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter]."

These messages were reportedly part of a text conversation between Sheila Agee and her son, 20-year-old Keith Agee. Both of them have been arrested and charged with the murder of Brooklyn Sims, an 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Friday at a Home Depot in Pensacola.

Reporting confirms that Sims was the mother of Keith Agee's daughter

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released the full text conversation in a social media post.

"According to text messages, it’s clear that Keith Agee’s mother, Sheila Agee, knew and participated in the plan to kill Brooklyn Sims. Additionally, text messages between mother and son highlight the mother’s involvement in helping locate the victim," the post read in part.

In the texts transcribed in the sheriff's office's post, Keith appeared to express frustration with Sims and a desire to shoot her.

"Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a ******* I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo,” Keith said in a text.

Sheila Agee's text response appeared not only to endorse her son's wishes but reportedly seemed to help set the shooting up.

"Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b**ch...Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it," Sheila Agee's text read.

Over the course of the conversation, deputies explained Sheila Agee agreed to send Keith the address of the Home Depot, assured him that Sims would be working on the store floor, and then told him to delete the text conversation with her.

The sheriff's office claims the conversation happened shortly before Keith Agee went to the Home Depot – fatally shooting Sims and injuring two other employees.