OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from outside work duty Thursday afternoon in Okeechobee.
The Department of Corrections said Timothy Howton-McLaughlin is 28, has green eyes and short brown hair, is 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds. Authorities initially said he could be driving a 1995 white Ford F-150 with tag number DC7636.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office believes Howton McLaughlin went to his mother's house and changed clothes, WPEC-CBS 12 reported.
Deputies said a stolen DOC pickup truck was found at the clubhouse in Countryside at Vero Beach.
WPEC said Howton-McLaughlin is serving an eight-year sentence for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.
