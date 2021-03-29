DOJ: Gunman faces federal attempted murder charges after firing AK-47 at park rangers at Everglades National Park

Drew Curtis Sikes, 37, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday in Miami.

MIAMI — A man is facing federal attempted murder and firearms charges after authorities say he opened fire on park rangers Sunday night at Everglades National Park.

A criminal complaint affidavit says Drew Curtis Sikes, 37, shot several rounds from an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle at law enforcement officers as they were trying to get him out of a wooded area in the park, according to a report from the Department of Justice.

Investigators say Sikes had been involved in a domestic violence situation earlier that same day on the Mahogany Hammock Trail. But when rangers got there, they say he had already left in his car -- apparently heading south toward Flamingo. Flamingo is the park's south headquarters – where a visitor center is located.

Officers arrived and used a loudspeaker to identify themselves and direct Sikes out of the woods, according to the DOJ report. Officers say they then heard gunfire and "felt rounds traveling over their heads."

The report says that Sikes continued shooting after receiving several commands to cease-fire, according to the affidavit. After more than an hour of negotiations, officers say Sikes emerged from the woods and was arrested.

Authorities say no one was injured.

