Florida neighborhood evacuated after 'undetermined explosives' found

A half-mile surrounding the home was evacuated, police wrote.

COCOA, Fla. — A neighborhood in Cocoa, Florida was evacuated after police found "undetermined explosives" in the backyard of a home Wednesday morning, police wrote on their Facebook page.

Cocoa police say initially authorities were called out for a camper that was engulfed in flames. No one was hurt due to this fire, however, firefighters noticed a tree caught fire on a property north of the original fire, police wrote.

After further investigation, patrol officers found explosives in the backyard, some of which had been going off through the night causing damage to the home, police reported.

Police wrote in part, "The decision was made to evacuate all surrounding homes in order to locate all potential hazards."

Authorities continued, "Patrol officers have blocked access to McLeod Dr. between U.S. Highway 1 and Dixie Ct. to Bellaire Dr. on the south and Grandview Blvd. on the north. All properties within this perimeter have been evacuated until the scene is secured."

A half-mile surrounding the home was evacuated, police wrote.