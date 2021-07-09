Portion of Florida highway dedicated to fallen trooper

Part of U.S. 441 will now be known as "Trooper Richard Howell Memorial Highway."

ORLANDO, Fla. — A portion of U.S. 441 in Orlando will forever be known as the "Trooper Richard Howell Memorial Highway."

Florida Highway Patrol held a ceremony Friday to dedicate a section of the highway between Landstreet Road and Taft Vineland Road in Orange County after the fallen trooper.

Howell, who was based in Orlando, was killed in a crash during a chase on Aug. 2, 1976.

“The brave men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to keep our roadways and those who travel them safe. I was proud to sponsor legislation honoring our fallen troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Sen. Lauren Book wrote in a statement. “With these designations, our first responders will know that their sacrifice and heroism will never be forgotten by Floridians.”

A member of the 49th recruit class in Tallahassee, Howell had only served with FHP for a year at the time he died. He was only 30 years old.

Howell's wife and son were present as the roadway sign in his honor was unveiled.