PALM CITY, Fla. — Authorities say a man attacked a woman during a stop at a gas station and drove away in her car with her mother and infant inside.



Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the carjacking happened Sunday afternoon as the family was driving back to Miami from Disney World.

The family was at a gas station in Palm City, where investigators say a man pointed a gun at the driver and dragged her from the car.

Snyder says her brother also got out before the man drove away with the grandmother and the baby inside.



Joanne Segona told WPLG she begged him to stop at another gas station where he let them out.



Jaquay Jean, 21, was arrested in Miami.

He faces felony kidnapping and armed carjacking charges and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

