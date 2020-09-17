x
Family of UPS driver killed in police shootout files lawsuit

Attorneys representing the two young daughters of driver Frank Ordonez filed the lawsuit in Broward County on Wednesday.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, authorities investigate the scene of a shooting in Miramar, Fla., that left four people, including a UPS driver, dead. The family of Frank Ordonez the UPS driver slain during the police shootout, have filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, against several law enforcement agencies. The say that officers acted negligently when they opened fire on two robbers who were holding him hostage inside his van. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A family is suing over the fatal December shooting of a Florida UPS driver who was taken hostage by two robbers and killed in a torrent of gunfire after he and the suspects got stuck in rush-hour traffic. 

Attorneys representing the two young daughters of driver Frank Ordonez filed the lawsuit in Broward County on Wednesday.

They say officers from several agencies acted negligently when they opened fire on the van when he got stuck in traffic. 

The Dec. 5 gun battle happened on national television after a long chase. Ordonez, the two robbers and a nearby driver all died. The police agencies declined comment Wednesday. 

