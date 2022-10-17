FAMU alumna partners with Nike to design tribute sneakers

They retail at $120 and drop just in time for Florida A&M's homecoming week which starts on Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Current students and alumni from Florida A&M University may want to check their bank accounts because there is a pair of shoes they might want.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, a new pair of Nike sneakers are dropping with the design centered around the Tallahassee-based school — the Florida A&M University Nike Dunk Lows.

FAMU alumna Caitlyn Davis designed the sneakers in the university's colors of orange and green with a rattlesnake on the tongue and other sayings throughout — even on the laces.

This specific sneaker design is in tribute to the historically Black university.

They retail at $120 and drop just in time for Florida A&M's homecoming week which starts on Saturday.

On the Nike website, the shoe description says the fresh pair allows people to rep the team they love with "undeniable A&M flair."

"Brag a little and then 'Strike! Strike! Strike!' in the Dunk Low 'Florida A&M University' designed by Caitlyn Davis," the description read in part.

