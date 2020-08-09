Fire burning after explosion at chemical plant in Brevard County

Brevard Fire Rescue said there was a fire at Far Chemical in Palm Bay.

PALM BAY, Fla. — A fire at a Florida chemical plant has shut down the surrounding area.

Police say a large explosion has led to a fire and billowing smoke in the area of US-1 and Robert J Conlan Boulevard in Palm Bay.

A Brevard Fire Rescue official tells 10 Tampa Bay the fire is burning at Far Chemical, Inc. It started Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews said they did not know of any injuries at this time.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa bay for updates.

