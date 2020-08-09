Fire burning after explosion at chemical plant in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — A fire at a Florida chemical plant has shut down the surrounding area.
Police say a large explosion has led to a fire and billowing smoke in the area of US-1 and Robert J Conlan Boulevard in Palm Bay.
A Brevard Fire Rescue official tells 10 Tampa Bay the fire is burning at Far Chemical, Inc. It started Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews said they did not know of any injuries at this time.
First responders are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane season peaks this week, 2 tropical cyclones on the map
- Man struck by lightning near Davis Islands
- Hey, what about that second stimulus check? It’s looking less likely as lawmakers return to work
- Detectives: Man dies after breaking free from police, jumping in water while handcuffed
- After jogger detained for fitting burglar description, Florida sheriff offers him a job
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter