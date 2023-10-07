1 dead following skydiving incident in Central Florida

​The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Titusville.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A person died Saturday afternoon following a skydiving incident in Central Florida, according to Titusville Fire Department.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Titusville near Merry Lane, which is adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark, the fire department explained on Facebook.

Fire authorities said the person was pronounced dead by the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

A further investigation into this incident will be handled by the Titusville Police Department.