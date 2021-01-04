Father believed to have abducted children in Florida has history of domestic violence, strangulation

Jaxson Evans and Lucy Evans are believed to have been abducted by their parents. Their father has a history of domestic abuse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of the two young children involved in a Florida AMBER Alert has a history of domestic-related violence that includes strangulation, according to records with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The missing children are 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans out of Lake City, Florida. They are believed to be with their parents, 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, both of whom do not have custody of them.

According to recent arrest records, in October of 2020, David Evans was charged with one count of simple domestic battery and another count of felony battery.

According to the arrest report, on Oct. 16 around 10 a.m. David Evans became involved in an argument with another individual. Deputies say that during the argument he became physical and punched the victim in the mouth and also kicked the victim.

At some point, the report states that David Evans put his hands around the victim's neck and began to choke them. The victim told police that after the incident, he got up and left the home.

His bond was $0 for the simple domestic battery charge, which is classified as a misdemeanor. His bond for the felony was $5,000. He was released from jail on Oct. 22.

(Mug shot taken on Oct. 16, 2020)

It's unknown at this time if these charges are what caused custody rights to be revoked or if Sydni Jones was involved.

According to the sheriff's office:

Jaxson Evans is 4, stands 3'4'' and weighs 50 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt.

Lucy Evans is 2, stands 3'0'' and weighs 30 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

David Evans is 5'11'' and 160 lbs with sandy hair and brown eyes. He also has a blonde goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants.

Sydni Jones is 4'11'' and 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the Florida tag number IS08VN.

Evans and Jones abducted the children at about 5:15 p.m. from the home in of a person that had custody of the children, the sheriff's office said. The home is in the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City. No one was hurt in the abduction, the sheriff's office said.

Jones was living in the same house but was not supposed to have unsupervised guardianship over the children.

Both suspects have warrants for their arrest.