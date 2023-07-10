Father, son killed in crash while visiting UCF for orientation

Officials say Leslie Gehret was driving drunk when she ran a red light and slammed into the car that the father and son were in.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a father and his son after authorities say they were killed in a crash while visiting Central Florida for the son's college orientation.

Shane Lloyd, 50, and Jakob Lloyd, 19, were killed after an accused drunk driver crashed into them Sunday near the University of Central Florida in Orlando, WKMG-TV reports.

The collision reportedly happened near Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Leslie Gehret was driving drunk when she ran a red light and slammed into the car that the father and son were in, according to WKMG-TV. The family's car then flipped over due to the collision.

Gehret was charged with homicide, manslaughter, driving with a suspended license and DUI.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the family was traveling from Colorado.

Shane Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he later died, the newspaper reports.

Gehret reportedly already had three DUI convictions in her past and her license had been suspended since March.

“She was selfish. A father was there to take his son to college orientation so he can start his adult life. It was ripped away,” Brandon Bowden, the sister of the father that was killed in the crash, told WKMG-TV. "This can’t keep happening. Too many people are dying because people are on their second, third, fourth strike. When is enough, enough?”