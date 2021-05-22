x
Toddler, father found dead, hours after mother asked for an emergency order

The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy and his father were found dead in a South Florida condo, just hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child. 

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department didn’t immediately give a cause of death Friday.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order. 

The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”

