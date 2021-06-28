x
Florida

Father writes heartfelt Facebook message to son who died in Surfside condo collapse

"I love you and will love you forever," the post translates to in part.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — No parent should ever have to bury a child, but one father gave an emotional goodbye to his son who died in the Surfside condo collapse.

Luis Bermudez, 26, was identified by Miami-Dade Police over the weekend as one of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

He shared the same name as his father.

The Facebook post translates in part to, "God decided that he wanted one more angel in Heaven. I still do not believe it. I LOVE you and will love you forever. You are and will be the best in my life."

Luis is shown embracing his son in the photo. He emotionally said the photo was one of the most beautiful they had together, and wrote a note on the photo’s back, according to WPLG Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bermudez and his mother, 46-year-old Ana Ortiz, were identified Sunday night as two people who were killed in the collapse.

