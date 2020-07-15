Man who was on the run 5 years surrenders to FBI in Miami

Jonathan Cifuentes was wanted for a nightclub shooting in 2015.

MIAMI — The FBI arrested a man they say shot two people at a nightclub and then had been on the run for five years.

Jonathan Cifuentes was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. When he was asked to leave the club, Cifuentes reportedly went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot two people, one in the groin, the other in the ankle. Then, he took off.

Fugitive Taken Into Custody at Miami InternationaI Airport: Jonathan David Cifuentes has been taken into custody without incident by the FBI at the Miami International Airport for his involvement in a shooting in April 2015. https://t.co/koZqA5I0F1 — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) July 13, 2020

Law enforcement met him when he flew into Miami International Airport. He was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.

