FDLE: 1-year-old child missing, last seen in Jupiter, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Hartley Mazzanti.

She was last seen in the area of SE Cable and Paramount Drives in Stuart, Florida.

Mazzanti was wearing a white dress with black hearts and black shoes when she was last seen, the alert said. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

This child possibly could be with 35-year-old Christina Washington, officials say. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black yoga pants and possibly a white shirt.

Washington also wears glasses.

They may be traveling in a black Toyota Corolla with the FL tag number 489RYI. The roof of the car is orange from rust and the trunk has two white spots.

The two were last seen in Jupiter, Florida after they disappeared.