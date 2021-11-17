FDLE continues search for missing mother pursuing wrestling career in Florida

Samantha Fiddler was last seen in Brevard County on Nov. 19, 2016.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Family members are continuing to push for answers in the disappearance of a woman who hasn't been seen in 5 years.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Samantha Fiddler was last seen in Brevard County on Nov. 19, 2016, when she was 29 years old. FDLE began investigating her disappearance last year at the request of the Bartow Police Department.

According to investigators, Fiddler came to Florida in March 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment. While living in Florida, she spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties. Investigators believe the people she knew while living in Florida may have information that could solve this case.

Agents have conducted multiple interviews with family members and friends both in Florida and in Canada, but say more information is needed.

Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell is scheduled to discuss the case on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

"We are concerned for her safety because Ms. Fiddler’s family hasn’t heard from her in five years and she hasn’t posted anything on social media. Please help us provide answers to her family and her three children," Brutnell said.