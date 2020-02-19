ATLANTA — More than 60 percent of Florida voters agreed felons should have the right to vote. They passed Amendment 4, but ever since the 2018 election, a political and constitutional war has been fought over how and when that right should be restored.
In January, the Florida Supreme Court weighed in on the issue, siding with Gov. Ron DeSantis and a large number of Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee who say felons must pay all fines, fees, and restitution before they’re allowed at the ballot box. But those who say that amounts to a modern-day poll tax took their case to federal court.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled Wednesday in their favor, saying Florida can’t bar felons who served their time from registering to vote just because they haven’t paid what they owe.
The case could now end up in the United States Supreme Court.
There are nearly 1,500,000 felons in Florida.
