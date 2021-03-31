Federal government considered housing migrant children in Orange County, mayor says

According to Mayor Jerry Demings, FEMA once looked at the county convention center as a possible space to temporarily shelter the children.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are currently thousands of unaccompanied migrant children sheltered at the U.S.-Mexico border, and it's putting a strain on U.S. facilities.

In an effort to alleviate the situation, FEMA considered utilizing the Orange County Convention Center to temporarily shelter migrant children, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

"They obviously have a major problem," Demings told the Orlando Sentinel in regard to ICE and HHS officials handling the shelter of migrant children.

The Sentinel was the first news outlet to report this story.

According to the newspaper, FEMA wanted to shelter up to 5,000 children at the convention center. Due to the convention center already having plans to utilize the space for "existing commitments," the plan ultimately fell through.

Mayor Demings provided the following statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

“I was contacted by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to explore the potential use of the Orange County Convention Center as a temporary shelter for unaccompanied children in order to decompress the situation at the border. County staff provided a tour of the Convention Center and space availability.

However, due to existing commitments, the Convention Center could not provide the space for the requested period of time and the federal government decided not to pursue the option any further.”

More than 16,000 unaccompanied migrant children are being given shelter at U.S. facilities at the border.

The Biden administration is allowing migrants who are under 18 years old and cross by themselves to remain in the country while the government decides whether they have a legal claim to residency, either under asylum law or for some other reason.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since a spring 2019 surge under Trump, according to the most recently-released statistics. The numbers appear to be rising, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently warned they are on pace to hit a 20-year peak.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would waive FBI fingerprint checks for caregivers at new migrant facilities as part of efforts to rapidly expand the country's emergency shelter sites to hold the thousands of children. This has alarmed child welfare experts who say the wavier compromises safety.

During former President Donald Trump’s administration, HHS for months did not ensure FBI fingerprint checks or child welfare screenings were done for workers at a large camp in Tornillo, Texas. An Associated Press investigation in 2018 also found staff at another camp at Homestead, Florida, were not given routine screenings to rule out allegations of child abuse or neglect.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of a dozen Republican lawmakers last week to the border in Texas and blamed the Biden administration for driving an increase in migrants by actions that include halting border wall construction and supporting legislation in Congress that would provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented people now in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.