Still looking for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian? The deadline was extended

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwest Florida. And even after more than $2 billion in federal aid has been distributed through the state, people are still working to rebuild their homes and communities.
If you're still in need of federal disaster assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the application deadline through Jan. 12 for affected Florida counties.
Eligible applicants include those who suffered property damage during Hurricane Ian in the following counties:
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Volusia
To apply, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
If you need assistance with your application, FEMA has opened a number of Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the state. Find the one closest to you by using the DRC Locator or by texting "DRC" along with your zip code to 43362.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian topped the $2 billion mark. Most of that money was provided by FEMA. About $710 million went directly to households, and another $322 million went to the state.
Biden toured the damage from the hurricane with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, a rare moment of detente for the two politicians. The hurricane killed 130 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.