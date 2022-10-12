How to apply for FEMA help if your home is a boat

Survivors living in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance are encouraged to apply.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Hurricane Ian survivors whose primary residence was a boat may be eligible for FEMA help.

If your boat sustained hurricane damage and you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance, you can begin your online application at DisasterAssistance.gov, according to a news release.

Applicants can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"Be ready to provide the physical and complete address of the dock or marina and the slip or mooring number, if the boat was not located on private property," the news release said.

"Living on a boat is a unique situation, but you may qualify for FEMA assistance. However, if you don’t provide a slip or mooring number, it may result in your application becoming attached to another boat or boats at the same address. This will cause delays in processing your application. You also cannot use a P.O. Box as your primary address, but you can use it as a mailing address."

To find a center close to you, go to DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org. You can also text DRC along with your ZIP Code to 43362.