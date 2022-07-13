Save the Manatee Club launches 'Fertilizer-Free for Manatees' campaign

The campaign aims to reduce or eliminate contributions to nutrient pollution in Florida waterways.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAITLAND, Fla. — (Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a June 15 report on Florida manatees.)

A Florida club is asking the public to take the pledge to reduce and eliminate nutrient pollution to build a safer environment for manatees.

Save the Manatees Club launched the campaign "Fertilizer-Free for Manatees" to raise awareness of nutrient pollution across the state, the club says.

Nutrient pollution fuel harmful algal blooms and kill fish in coastal and inland waterways. So much so that there are fertilizer bans in multiple counties throughout the state.

"The actions of each Florida resident can make a big difference for the health of our waterways," Save the Manatees Club said in a news release.

By taking the pledge against fertilizer, Floridians will commit to the following:

Avoid fertilizer use on lawns and landscapes

Conserve water by irrigating only when necessary

Keep grass clippings out of streets, waterbodies, and swales

Learn about Florida-friendly landscaping to protect waterways

Homeowners can find various tips and facts to protect manatees from their homes.